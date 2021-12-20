Alexa
No. 21 Notre Dame women lead all the way, beat Pitt 85-59

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 05:10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 21 points and had 11 assists with six steals to lead No. 21 Notre Dame past Pitt 85-59 on Sunday.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and seven boards and Sam Brunelle scored 12 as Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated. The Irish made 11 3-pointers, scored 33 points off 27 Pitt turnovers and had 22 assists on 30 field goals.

Maya Dodson took the opening tip in for a layup, only to have the shot rejected by Pitt’s Rita Igbokwe. Dodson caught the ball and, undeterred, drove in again and scored, kicking off a 10-0 opening run for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish never trailed, leading 42-24 at halftime. Brunelle scored six in a row, helping along a 14-0 run for the Irish in the third quarter as the lead stretched past 20 points where it stayed the rest of the way.

Jayla Everett scored 11 points for the Panthers (6-4, 0-2). Liatu King, Amber Brown and Taisha Exanor each scored 10. Exanor added eight rebounds.

The Irish have won three in a row and remain unbeaten (6-0) at home.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-20 06:59 GMT+08:00

