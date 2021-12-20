Brooks carries UMass Lowell past Sacred Heart 70-62

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift UMass Lowell to a 70-62 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Justin Faison had 15 points for UMass Lowell (8-4). Kalil Thomas added 11 points and nine rebounds. Everette Hammond had seven rebounds.

Tyler Thomas had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (4-8). Nico Galette added 13 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Johnson had seven rebounds.

