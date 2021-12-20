Spanish 2nd-tier club Lugo reports 22 coronavirus cases

MADRID (AP) — Spanish second-tier club Lugo said Sunday that a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 22 people, including 14 of its players.

Seven members of its coaching staff and one additional worker have been infected.

Lugo said that the outbreak occurred “despite the rigorous and constant application of protocols."

The club canceled its training session planned for Sunday.

Lugo is scheduled to host second-tier leader Almeria on Monday. So far there has been no indication from authorities that the game will be postponed.

La Liga leader Real Madrid reported six infected players this week.

Given the rise of cases due to the omicron variant, the Spanish soccer federation has restored a ban on shaking hands and other greetings as well as any tributes held before kickoff. It has also reminded clubs and players that they need to exercise extreme caution.

