Coronavirus-hit Chelsea held 0-0 by Wolves in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Coronavirus-depleted Chelsea was held 0-0 by Wolverhampton at a foggy Molineux to lose further ground on Premier League leader Manchester City on Sunday.

Daniel Podence had a first-half tap-in ruled out for offside and Leander Dendoncker spurned a glorious chance as Wolves missed opportunities to grab a winner and Chelsea settled for a fourth draw in eight league matches.

Chelsea traveled without at least eight senior players but still managed to field a strong XI. The Blues again struggled for fluency, however, eventually slipping six points behind leaders and defending champion City, which beat Newcastle 4-0.

Chelsea said it was left “deeply disappointed” by the Premier League rejecting its request to postpone the Wolves trip, given their rising number of COVID-19 cases.

