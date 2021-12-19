U.S. Smart Meter Market CAGR of 10.5% Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2027

U.S. Smart Meter Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider U.S. Smart Meter Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, U.S. Smart Meter Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The U.S. smart meter market size was valued at $3,731.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7,693.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Smart Meters are devices for accurately monitoring gas and electricity meter usage that can send usage information via radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation (RF) which helps the utility company to effectively manage the energy usage. Smart meters offer a host of benefits such as reduction of meter reading cost, removing inefficiencies in billing, preventing disconnection and re-connection costs to corporations and consumers.

Favorable government policies along with fiscal incentives is a key factor driving the smart meters market. Furthermore, large scale deployment of smart grid and the utility companies focusing on enhancing distribution efficiency are other factors boosting the market growth. High installation cost of smart meters borne by end-users is a factor hampering the growth of the smart meters. Various grid operators trying to effectively managing the demand for power offer ample growth opportunities for the smart meters to grow. Creating awareness among consumers along with bringing interoperability is a key market challenge that needs to overcome by key market players to gain a stronghold in the market.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Furthermore, improper installation of smart meters is a major market challenge.

The report segments the U.S. smart meters market on the basis of product, service and connectivity. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into smart electricity meters, smart water meters and smart gas meters. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into installation service and repair & maintenance service On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into power line communication, cellular communication and radio frequency.

The market is poised to grow at a significant rate in the North America driven by the huge market demand in the U.S. The country is focusing on upgrading and replacing outdated infrastructure, enabling grid reliability, and installing smarter power networks. The factors responsible for the market demand in North America is conducive government initiatives, consisting of proper allocation of funds and making smart meters mandatory in many states such as Texas and California.

Key market players extensively profiled in the report include Elster Group, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Badger Meter , ICSA India Limited, Circuator SA , EDMI, Holley Metering Limited , Neptune Technology Group Inc., Sensus, and Honeywell International Inc.

– The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of the market across the globe.

– The report offers an extensive analysis of smart meter mandates by government in different countries and its impact on their installation in these countries.

– The report offers an insight into competitive landscape in terms of new technological developments, untapped segments, and value chain analysis.

– This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

– The report analyses the top impacting factors in detail and offers adoption rate analysis of the market on the basis of different segment across different countries.

– Porters Five Forces analysis is offered in the report along with highlighting bargaining power of buyers and suppliers.

– The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors.

– The report offers information on the status of new projects along with offering investment feasibility analysis of the same.

SMART METERS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

– Smart Meters Market By Product

o Smart Electric Meters

o Smart Water Meters

o Smart Gas Meters

– Smart Meters Market By Service

o Installation Service

o Repair & Maintenance Service

– Smart Meters Market By Connectivity

o Power Line Communication

o Cellular Communication

o Radio Frequency

