Europe 5G Infrastructure Market CAGR of 85.1% 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2027

Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market was valued at $359.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $42,705.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 85.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Numerous factors make the 5G era distinctive. For instance, government institutions of the UK are continuously striving for the progress of 5G with new spectrum allocations and working on the infrastructural deployment. In addition, the UK is one of the leading countries in terms of consumer digital engagement and speed of adoption of new technologies.

The European Commission is implementing various strategies and undertaking regulatory measures and has also invested $16.64 billion during 2014-2020 to develop infrastructures for growing broadband services. Features such as well-connected cities, funding from private and public investors to develop networking infrastructures over European region promotes the growth and development of 5G technology. Therefore, the prevalence of the growing technology and increase in mobile broadband services in Europe act as a major driving factor for the growth of 5G infrastructure in the region

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

The market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections, and increase in demand for mobile broadband services in Europe. However, problems pertaining to slow digitization process in Europe impede the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in the European region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, end use, and country Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. Based on network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, fog computing, and self-organizing network.

The key Europe 5G infrastructure industry leaders profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Vodafone PLC, Orange Labs, EE Ltd., NTT Corporation, IBM Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Corporation, CISCO, Interdigital Communication, Alcatel Lucent, Siemens, ATOS SE, and Orion Innovations.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the Europe 5G infrastructure market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Europe 5G infrastructure market size.

– The Europe 5G infrastructure market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Key Segments

By Communication Infrastructure

– Small Cell

o Indoor

o Outdoor

– Macro Cell

– Radio Access Network

o Massive MIMO

o mmWave Equipment

o Fiber to Antenna

– Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

o Indoor DAS

o Outdoor DAS

By Network Technology

– Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

– Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

– Fog Computing (FC)

– Self-Organizing Network (SON)

By Chipset Type

– Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

– Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Technology Chips

– Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By End Use

– Automotive

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Others

By Country

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Denmark

– Norway

– Sweden

– Finland

– Switzerland

– Netherlands

– Luxembourg

– Rest of Europe

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

