All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 24 15 7 2 0 32 75 67 Charlotte 26 13 11 2 0 28 88 78 Hartford 21 12 6 2 1 27 69 58 Hershey 22 12 7 2 1 27 67 68 Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 60 58 Bridgeport 26 9 13 1 3 22 68 79 WB/Scranton 22 9 10 1 2 21 51 71 Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40 Rochester 22 14 8 0 0 28 85 82 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75 Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59 Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63 Rockford 23 11 10 1 1 24 60 75 Iowa 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 67 Milwaukee 25 10 13 2 0 22 73 83 Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69 Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53 Ontario 21 14 5 1 1 30 83 64 Henderson 21 11 7 2 1 25 62 56 Colorado 24 10 10 2 2 24 76 80 Abbotsford 21 10 8 2 1 23 67 61 Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69 San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70 San Jose 22 9 12 1 0 19 71 94 Bakersfield 19 7 8 1 3 18 50 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 1

Abbotsford 3, Henderson 2

Hershey 8, WB/Scranton 3

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Springfield 6, Hartford 4

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2

Texas 3, Rockford 2

Stockton 5, Colorado 2

Tucson 4, Ontario 3

San Jose 4, San Diego 1

Laval at Syracuse, ppd

Manitoba at Iowa, ppd

Providence at Belleville, ppd

Toronto at Grand Rapids, ppd

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.