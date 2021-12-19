SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|20
|18
|1
|1
|0
|39
|81
|41
|Quad City
|21
|14
|2
|2
|3
|33
|74
|48
|Knoxville
|19
|14
|3
|0
|2
|30
|76
|42
|Fayetteville
|20
|14
|6
|0
|0
|28
|63
|47
|Pensacola
|20
|10
|7
|3
|0
|23
|63
|57
|Peoria
|16
|9
|3
|1
|3
|22
|49
|37
|Evansville
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|50
|49
|Roanoke
|17
|8
|5
|2
|2
|21
|50
|42
|Birmingham
|22
|3
|15
|4
|0
|10
|46
|88
|Macon
|21
|3
|17
|0
|1
|7
|35
|90
|Vermilion County
|16
|2
|13
|1
|0
|5
|26
|72
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Roanoke 4, Evansville 0
Knoxville 6, Macon 3
Fayetteville 3, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3
Peoria 6, Vermilion County 1
Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled