NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|29
|21
|7
|1
|43
|95
|62
|9-3-0
|12-4-1
|3-2-0
|Washington
|30
|18
|5
|7
|43
|106
|78
|9-2-4
|9-3-3
|6-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|94
|77
|10-3-2
|9-3-2
|7-3-1
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|12-4-1
|8-4-1
|6-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|86
|77
|8-3-2
|11-4-2
|5-1-0
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|14-3-0
|4-4-4
|4-1-2
|Pittsburgh
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|88
|74
|8-5-2
|8-3-3
|3-2-0
|Detroit
|31
|15
|13
|3
|33
|88
|104
|11-3-2
|4-10-1
|4-4-2
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|7-5-1
|7-5-1
|6-3-1
|Columbus
|28
|14
|13
|1
|29
|91
|95
|9-3-1
|5-10-0
|2-5-0
|Philadelphia
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|77
|95
|6-6-2
|6-6-3
|3-4-1
|New Jersey
|29
|10
|14
|5
|25
|80
|102
|7-6-3
|3-8-2
|4-3-2
|Buffalo
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|104
|6-8-2
|4-7-3
|3-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|8
|12
|5
|21
|54
|73
|2-5-2
|6-7-3
|1-4-1
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|17
|2
|20
|79
|101
|5-9-0
|4-8-2
|3-4-0
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
|5-10-1
|2-11-2
|2-5-1
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|108
|85
|10-2-1
|9-6-1
|5-2-0
|Anaheim
|32
|17
|9
|6
|40
|103
|89
|10-4-3
|7-5-3
|7-1-2
|Nashville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|89
|79
|9-5-0
|10-5-1
|6-2-1
|St. Louis
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|104
|81
|11-3-2
|6-5-3
|6-3-2
|Vegas
|30
|19
|11
|0
|38
|107
|91
|10-6-0
|9-5-0
|5-4-0
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|10-2-1
|7-6-1
|4-3-0
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|4-3-4
|11-4-2
|2-4-1
|Edmonton
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|101
|90
|10-6-0
|8-5-0
|8-2-0
|Winnipeg
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|86
|85
|9-6-1
|4-5-4
|3-2-2
|Los Angeles
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|77
|77
|8-6-2
|5-5-3
|2-2-1
|San Jose
|30
|15
|14
|1
|31
|78
|85
|7-7-1
|8-7-0
|2-2-0
|Dallas
|28
|14
|12
|2
|30
|75
|81
|10-3-1
|4-9-1
|5-4-1
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|81
|90
|8-7-1
|6-8-1
|3-3-2
|Chicago
|30
|11
|15
|4
|26
|72
|97
|6-6-2
|5-9-2
|3-3-2
|Seattle
|30
|10
|17
|3
|23
|84
|108
|6-9-1
|4-8-2
|2-7-0
|Arizona
|29
|6
|21
|2
|14
|56
|109
|2-10-1
|4-11-1
|2-7-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Carolina 5, Los Angeles 1
Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Detroit 5, New Jersey 2
Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Edmonton 5, Seattle 3
Florida at Minnesota, ppd
Boston at Montreal, ppd
Toronto at Vancouver, ppd
Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd
Columbus at Calgary, ppd
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, ppd
Nashville at Carolina, ppd
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, ppd
Arizona at Vancouver, ppd
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, ppd
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, ppd
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd
Florida at Chicago, ppd
Anaheim at Calgary, ppd
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, ppd
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.