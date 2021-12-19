Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 9-3-0 12-4-1 3-2-0
Washington 30 18 5 7 43 106 78 9-2-4 9-3-3 6-2-0
Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77 10-3-2 9-3-2 7-3-1
Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 12-4-1 8-4-1 6-2-0
N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 8-3-2 11-4-2 5-1-0
Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 14-3-0 4-4-4 4-1-2
Pittsburgh 29 16 8 5 37 88 74 8-5-2 8-3-3 3-2-0
Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 11-3-2 4-10-1 4-4-2
Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 7-5-1 7-5-1 6-3-1
Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 9-3-1 5-10-0 2-5-0
Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95 6-6-2 6-6-3 3-4-1
New Jersey 29 10 14 5 25 80 102 7-6-3 3-8-2 4-3-2
Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 6-8-2 4-7-3 3-4-2
N.Y. Islanders 25 8 12 5 21 54 73 2-5-2 6-7-3 1-4-1
Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 5-9-0 4-8-2 3-4-0
Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109 5-10-1 2-11-2 2-5-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Minnesota 29 19 8 2 40 108 85 10-2-1 9-6-1 5-2-0
Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89 10-4-3 7-5-3 7-1-2
Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79 9-5-0 10-5-1 6-2-1
St. Louis 30 17 8 5 39 104 81 11-3-2 6-5-3 6-3-2
Vegas 30 19 11 0 38 107 91 10-6-0 9-5-0 5-4-0
Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 10-2-1 7-6-1 4-3-0
Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 4-3-4 11-4-2 2-4-1
Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90 10-6-0 8-5-0 8-2-0
Winnipeg 29 13 11 5 31 86 85 9-6-1 4-5-4 3-2-2
Los Angeles 29 13 11 5 31 77 77 8-6-2 5-5-3 2-2-1
San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 7-7-1 8-7-0 2-2-0
Dallas 28 14 12 2 30 75 81 10-3-1 4-9-1 5-4-1
Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 8-7-1 6-8-1 3-3-2
Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 6-6-2 5-9-2 3-3-2
Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108 6-9-1 4-8-2 2-7-0
Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109 2-10-1 4-11-1 2-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 1

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Detroit 5, New Jersey 2

Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Seattle 3

Florida at Minnesota, ppd

Boston at Montreal, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, ppd

Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd

Columbus at Calgary, ppd

Sunday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Nashville at Carolina, ppd

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, ppd

Arizona at Vancouver, ppd

Monday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, ppd

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd

Florida at Chicago, ppd

Anaheim at Calgary, ppd

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-20 00:56 GMT+08:00

