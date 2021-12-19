Forklift Battery Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

Forklift Battery Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Forklift Battery Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Forklift Battery Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global forklift battery market was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2021 to 2027.

Battery used in the forklift truck is ideally known as a forklift battery. It is known for two main functions-providing battery source to a forklift truck and providing mass to forklift as a counterweight that further aids in its lifting capacity. These batteries are composed of a battery case, battery cells, battery bar, and battery cables; and are of two types including Lead-Acid battery and a lithium-ion battery. Both types of batteries have their system, setup, charging requirements, and price range.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.



The global forklift battery market growth is driven by the emergence of fuel cell forklifts as an alternative to the electric forklift. Environmental concerns, as well as the availability of natural resources, led forklift manufacturers to look for a more effective and sustainable alternative over electric forklift. A fuel cell is a viable alternative in such a scenario and its use in batteries is growing extensively. Therefore, the increase in popularity of fuel cell-based forklift significantly drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, one of the key benefits of using forklift batteries is that they provide mass to forklift as a counterweight that further helps in lifting capacity of the forklift truck.

This increases the productivity of forklift trucks, which boosts the demand for batteries. There is an increase in the need for efficient power sources to forklift machines to enhance the load-bearing capacity. Therefore, manufacturers are working to develop more efficient batteries for forklift, which is expected to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high price associated with lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries along with low penetration of forklift batteries in some of the countries of Asia-Pacific is projected to restrain the global market growth.

The major key players operating in the global forklift battery market include EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., EnerSys, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Hoppecke, Crown Equipment Corporation, SBS Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Navitas Systems, Saft, Microtex Energy Private Limited, and Southwest Battery Company. One of the recent trends observed in this market includes penetration of small-scale manufacturers, who are dealing with only single or dual product lines.

By Type

? Lithium-ion Battery

? Lead-Acid Battery

? Others

By Application

? Warehouses

? Manufacturing

? Construction

? Retail & Wholesale Stores

? Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

