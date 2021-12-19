Power Management Integrated Circuits Market : Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2027

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The power management integrated circuits are used to manage power of an electronic device or in modules on devices that have a range of voltages. PMICs are highly efficient and are generally used for voltage conversion. It is highly compact, smaller in size, and suitable for hard to reach places in an electronic device. PMICs are primarily termed as solid-state drives, playing a vital role for controlling the direction and flow of electric power to perform basic electrical functions such as voltage conversion, power source selection, voltage scaling, and power sequencing.

Rise in technological advancements and increase in demand for battery-operated devices are the major drivers for the PMIC market globally. Moreover, growth of the PMIC market is directly related to the growth in consumer electronics (primarily smart phones) and automobile sectors.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

In addition, increased adoption of data centers, growth in light emitting diode market, energy harvesting solutions, renewable energy market & smart grids, and extensive use of PMICs in hybrid electric vehicles are some of the key drivers of the PMIC market. However, a complex integration process for multi-power domain system on a chip (SOC) of PMICs is a major factor that hinders the market growth.

The report provides a valuable and in-depth overview of the ecosystem of this market, which includes product manufacturers & suppliers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), assembly, testing, and packaging players, fabless players, and chipset manufacturers. The research study provides a pathway to stakeholders to decide primarily, which market segments to focus on the next two to five years. PMIC manufacturers need to focus on enabling processes to reduce the size and increase the performance for multifunctional power management ICs, by selecting an appropriate line of action, prioritizing, and aligning their efforts & investments.

The PMIC market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into voltage regulators, motor control ICs, integrated ASSP power management ICs, battery management ICs, and others. By end use, it is segmented into automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, telecom & networking, and others.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players operating in the market include Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Group, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and STMicroelectronics N.V.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Voltage Regulators

o Linear Voltage Regulators

o DC/DC Regulators

– Motor Control IC

– Integrated ASSP Power Management IC

– Battery Management IC

– Other Power Management IC

BY END USE

– Automotive & Transportation

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial

– Telecom & Networking

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

In the highly import-dependent Power Management Integrated Circuits Market, a large number of indigenous manufacturers of syringes and needles have managed to come up. However, it does not mean that imports are low for this market. Imports, as in the case with other medical devices, are quite high but the domestic manufacturers have been able to tap foreign markets through increasing exports. The target base of consumers is growing steadily which is expected to significantly boost sales in the market.

The report provides a snapshot of the Power Management Integrated Circuits Market. It begins with the introduction section which mentions the features and uses of syringes and needles along with a brief description of the various phases in their development. The market overview section provides an insight into the market and highlights the market size. Import and export figures for syringes and needles, both in terms of volume and value have been provided in the next section. It also includes the regional break-up of the imports and exports.

An analysis of the drivers explains the factors leading to the growth of the market which include increasing need of insulin doses, increasing demand for vaccines, improving health infrastructure, growing incidence of diseases, changing demographics and health check-up packages. Some of the major challenges to the market are illegal recycling of syringes and needles and problems associated with usage. Government legislation in the market has been discussed in the next section.

The competition section highlights the features of the major players operating in the market. A brief profile of the major domestic and foreign players in the market along with their financials has been included in this section.

A section providing strategic recommendations has been given at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing profitability. The Market report answers the following questions:

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Power Management Integrated Circuits Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

