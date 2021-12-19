Solid State Lighting Market CAGR of 12.2% Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2027

Solid State Lighting Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Solid State Lighting Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Solid State Lighting Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global solid state lighting market was valued at $32.65 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $74.25 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Solid state lighting depends on the conversion of electricity into visible light with the use of solid materials. It offers unprecedented high conversion efficiency of direct electricity-to-light. It is highly effective in terms of energy consumption compared to the traditional incandescent and fluorescent lighting. Moreover, solid state lighting is gaining popularity globally due to increase in demand for energy-efficient lighting systems.

Energy saving majorly drives the growth of the solid state lighting market as solid state luminaries are highly energy-efficient and cost-effective. Moreover, remarkable technical features of this type of lighting, increase in governmental initiatives to aid sustainable development, and rise in awareness among population about effects of lighting on human health are expected to further boost the solid state lighting market growth. Furthermore, emergence of smart lighting and fostering innovations to increase efficacy of solid state luminaries offer lucrative growth opportunities.

However, lack of control compatibility and heat management issues due to small size are some of the prominent factors that hinder the growth of the solid state lighting market. Consequently, the solid state lighting market necessitates technological investments to accelerate the market growth in new applications.

The key players operating in the market include Cree, Inc., Energy Focus Inc., General Electric Company, Nichia Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.

Key market segments

By Type

– Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

– Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

– Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)

By Installation Type

– New Installation

– Retrofit

By Application

– Indoor Lighting

– Outdoor Lighting

– Specialty Lighting

By Industry Vertical

– Residential

– Industrial and Commercial

– Medical

– Transportation

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

