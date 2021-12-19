Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;32;25;More clouds than sun;32;25;S;10;74%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly cloudy;28;18;ENE;6;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Overcast;14;5;A shower in the p.m.;11;5;WSW;8;80%;80%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;15;7;SW;11;79%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog early in the day;8;3;Partly sunny;6;-2;ESE;8;81%;1%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-6;-9;A little p.m. snow;-5;-9;N;6;80%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and mild;15;7;Sunny and pleasant;19;8;SSW;8;49%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-4;An afternoon flurry;0;-5;W;14;60%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with sunshine;37;26;Clouds and sun, hot;37;25;ESE;11;47%;30%;11

Athens, Greece;A little rain;8;2;Warmer with sunshine;14;7;NNE;8;59%;56%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;20;14;Pleasant and warmer;25;17;W;12;54%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;20;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;7;WSW;19;74%;56%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;SW;6;90%;100%;2

Bangalore, India;Sunny;24;14;Hazy sunshine;25;14;E;9;64%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;NNE;8;49%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny;14;5;NW;13;69%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;9;-5;Sunny and mild;12;-4;N;10;31%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;7;3;Showers of rain/snow;6;-1;W;14;54%;86%;2

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;7;0;Plenty of sun;4;-2;WNW;9;70%;13%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;22;12;Showers around;20;11;SE;8;75%;86%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;26;19;Couple of t-storms;26;19;E;9;82%;98%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;7;2;A snow shower;5;-2;NW;25;65%;51%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;7;4;Low clouds and fog;6;-4;E;7;77%;25%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;4;0;Showers of rain/snow;3;-4;WSW;10;75%;88%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;8;1;Plenty of sunshine;6;-2;NW;14;61%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;30;21;Clouds and sunshine;31;22;ESE;16;57%;89%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;29;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;NNE;9;50%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;9;1;Partly sunny;13;3;W;14;54%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;10;WSW;22;53%;7%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;SSE;15;54%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;26;19;Rain and drizzle;27;20;ESE;6;65%;66%;6

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;30;22;Partly sunny;31;21;N;13;64%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;3;0;Sunny and breezy;4;-2;N;25;54%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;31;24;Nice with sunshine;31;24;NNE;16;68%;13%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog, then some sun;5;0;Plenty of sun;3;-4;NNE;7;70%;9%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;26;22;Cloudy;28;23;NNE;15;64%;2%;2

Dallas, United States;Variable cloudiness;9;3;Turning sunny;11;2;E;7;61%;41%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;16;73%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Sunshine;17;6;Hazy sun;19;7;WNW;9;57%;0%;2

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;14;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;SSW;9;21%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;Hazy sunshine;26;12;WNW;10;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower and t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;8;73%;80%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds and fog;9;5;Fog early in the day;7;3;SE;12;90%;1%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;14;7;Decreasing clouds;16;3;NNE;8;34%;8%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;16;14;Partly sunny;16;14;E;18;81%;33%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;22;16;Cloudy;22;15;NNE;7;54%;8%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;22;15;A little a.m. rain;22;16;ENE;11;81%;92%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;29;20;Sunny and nice;28;19;SE;10;64%;33%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;1;-9;Snow showers, colder;-8;-11;N;24;66%;59%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some brightening;31;23;High clouds;31;24;SE;7;52%;40%;3

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;24;16;Cooler, p.m. rain;16;13;NNE;11;79%;97%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;27;21;A shower or two;27;20;ENE;27;62%;96%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;27;13;ENE;8;42%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;17;3;Hazy sun;18;4;NE;7;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;7;1;Rain and drizzle;8;1;WNW;13;70%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;11;76%;86%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;28;24;Partly sunny;29;23;N;18;49%;32%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;19;12;A morning shower;23;14;S;10;62%;69%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with some sun;15;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-1;SSW;9;32%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;W;8;37%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;4;Hazy sunshine;19;4;WSW;7;57%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;28;16;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;N;27;16%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;4;0;Snow showers;1;-8;NNW;14;62%;92%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;12;58%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy, warm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;8;72%;84%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;22;13;Hazy sunshine;23;13;NW;10;46%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;High clouds;31;24;E;6;72%;69%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;12;5;Afternoon showers;12;5;ENE;12;77%;99%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;22;Partial sunshine;33;22;SW;9;53%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;17;Partly sunny;21;17;SSE;11;73%;6%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;14;Periods of rain;16;14;SSE;14;90%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;6;5;Fog early in the day;7;2;NE;11;77%;2%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;18;6;Rather cloudy;18;9;N;5;49%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;SSW;11;74%;35%;10

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;12;1;Fog, then some sun;12;6;SSW;4;76%;70%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;A few showers;31;27;NE;17;68%;94%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ENE;7;83%;94%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;E;8;75%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;20;11;Partly sunny, warmer;26;13;SSE;17;48%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;22;8;Partly sunny;22;7;NNW;8;52%;44%;5

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;27;21;Partly sunny;26;22;ESE;10;78%;91%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain/snow showers;4;-5;Snow showers, colder;-3;-10;N;20;60%;59%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;ENE;20;68%;44%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;20;E;16;62%;10%;9

Montreal, Canada;Breezy;-4;-14;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-6;SW;12;72%;94%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;1;-7;A little a.m. snow;-6;-18;NW;19;89%;86%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;31;22;Hazy sunshine;31;21;NNE;10;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;A stray t-shower;25;16;NE;20;69%;91%;9

New York, United States;Breezy;6;-3;Plenty of sunshine;4;0;SW;9;38%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A few showers;16;7;Some sun returning;14;10;WSW;12;75%;14%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-6;-9;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-10;N;9;95%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;10;3;Partly sunny;12;5;WSW;11;57%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;3;0;Variable clouds;1;-8;NNW;8;61%;33%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;-5;-14;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-7;SW;24;72%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;E;13;74%;87%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;8;84%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;ENE;9;77%;80%;6

Paris, France;Low clouds;6;5;Fog early in the day;6;-2;NE;12;74%;1%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;S;19;46%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some brightening;29;23;Mostly cloudy;28;22;WNW;10;61%;21%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;17;70%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;17;A shower in spots;32;18;SE;8;56%;60%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;6;0;Variable clouds;2;-1;NW;12;68%;12%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;1;-3;Milder with hazy sun;9;-5;WSW;9;68%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;12;Downpours;18;12;N;13;75%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;23;11;Mostly cloudy;23;11;N;6;65%;8%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;25;Variable clouds;32;25;ENE;12;66%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;8;5;Rain and drizzle;6;1;ESE;9;94%;64%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;4;-4;Snow showers, colder;-3;-7;NNE;24;60%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;26;19;Mostly sunny;27;21;ENE;13;67%;27%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;28;18;Increasing clouds;29;18;S;13;32%;4%;3

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;Partly sunny;14;2;NE;7;82%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-8;A little a.m. snow;-7;-10;NNW;18;51%;90%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;11;8;Cloudy;13;9;E;14;74%;73%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;20;A thunderstorm;27;19;ENE;15;66%;96%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;17;69%;2%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A thunderstorm;24;18;N;9;82%;96%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;NNE;5;24%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;SW;10;28%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;21;NNE;11;72%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;11;Showers;15;13;SE;15;80%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;7;1;A little rain;3;2;N;9;98%;93%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;4;0;Clouds and sun;11;0;WSW;9;72%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;4;Overcast and mild;15;6;S;9;61%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;NNE;12;66%;95%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;2;1;Breezy with some sun;3;-3;W;27;73%;30%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;19;62%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder with sunshine;3;-2;Variable cloudiness;-2;-8;NW;11;57%;26%;0

Sydney, Australia;A strong t-storm;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;ENE;18;67%;4%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;21;17;Cloudy;23;18;E;9;69%;68%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;3;-5;Snow showers, colder;-4;-6;N;20;52%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Downpours;10;6;Not as cool;15;3;NE;9;73%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;9;2;Cloudy;10;3;NNE;6;69%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Milder;12;4;Becoming cloudy;13;6;NNE;9;29%;90%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;11;Downpours;15;10;W;34;66%;100%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cool with sunshine;10;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;ENE;6;57%;9%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;1;Mostly sunny;11;3;W;10;62%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;-1;-5;Breezy;3;-2;WSW;30;75%;39%;1

Tripoli, Libya;More sun than clouds;15;9;Sunshine;17;10;SW;16;58%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;15;4;Mostly sunny;17;7;W;6;68%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-4;-23;Mostly sunny;-9;-23;E;10;70%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;6;-4;Chilly with some sun;2;-4;NNE;6;57%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;5;3;A snow shower;5;0;WNW;16;50%;51%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;E;5;46%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;3;-5;Snow showers, colder;-3;-10;N;16;51%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;6;0;Rain and snow shower;1;-7;NW;21;81%;81%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;20;16;Very windy;20;17;NNW;54;70%;4%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;WSW;6;52%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;-1;An afternoon shower;9;-1;NNE;3;57%;82%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-19 21:48 GMT+08:00

