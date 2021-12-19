Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan HSR’s Yilan Station to be sited near county hall

Construction to begin no sooner than 2025, expected to take 11 years

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/19 21:07
Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao

Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The site for the Taiwan High Speed Rail’s (THSR) Yilan Station has been selected, with the location 350 meters south of Yilan County Hall, Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao (林姿妙) said in a press release Sunday.

She said she hoped the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) would start the construction process as soon as possible to help achieve more fluent traffic flow in and out of the county, CNA reported.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Sunday that the site for the THSR’s Yilan Station was selected from five proposals. He said the fifth proposal was a compromise between the four previous ones.

The minister added that the plan of extending the THSR to Yilan will be submitted to the MOTC for approval next year, and its design, as well as the environmental impact assessment, will be completed between 2022 and 2024. The earliest construction could begin is 2025, with completion expected by 2036.

Taiwan HSR’s Yilan Station to be sited near county hall
Site for THSR Yilan Station determined based on fifth proposal. (CNA image)
THSR
Yilan County Hall
MOTC

RELATED ARTICLES

Take Taiwan High Speed Rail and save big on hotels
Take Taiwan High Speed Rail and save big on hotels
2021/12/14 14:23
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
2021/12/12 21:15
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
2021/12/09 10:14
First phase of Taiwan’s Keelung MRT route to have 13 stations
First phase of Taiwan’s Keelung MRT route to have 13 stations
2021/11/28 15:28
Taiwan to launch new car assessment program in 2023
Taiwan to launch new car assessment program in 2023
2021/11/23 17:59

Updated : 2021-12-19 21:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests