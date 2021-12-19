Taiwan HSR’s Yilan Station to be sited near county hall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The site for the Taiwan High Speed Rail’s (THSR) Yilan Station has been selected, with the location 350 meters south of Yilan County Hall, Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao (林姿妙) said in a press release Sunday.

She said she hoped the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) would start the construction process as soon as possible to help achieve more fluent traffic flow in and out of the county, CNA reported.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Sunday that the site for the THSR’s Yilan Station was selected from five proposals. He said the fifth proposal was a compromise between the four previous ones.

The minister added that the plan of extending the THSR to Yilan will be submitted to the MOTC for approval next year, and its design, as well as the environmental impact assessment, will be completed between 2022 and 2024. The earliest construction could begin is 2025, with completion expected by 2036.



Site for THSR Yilan Station determined based on fifth proposal. (CNA image)