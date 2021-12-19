Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Faivre leads Odermatt in 1st run of Alta Badia giant slalom

By ANDREW DAMPF , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/19 19:10
France's Mathieu Faivre speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (AP Pho...
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (A...
United States' River Radamus speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (A...
Austria's Manuel Feller speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (AP Pho...

France's Mathieu Faivre speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (AP Pho...

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (A...

United States' River Radamus speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (A...

Austria's Manuel Feller speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (AP Pho...

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — World champion Mathieu Faivre held a slim advantage ahead of overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt following the first run of the Alta Badia giant slalom on Sunday.

Faivre, who swept gold in both the traditional giant slalom and the parallel GS at last season’s world championships in nearby Cortina d’Ampezzo, led Odermatt by 0.02 seconds.

Odermatt won the opening two giant slaloms of the season.

Manuel Feller of Austria stood third, 0.19 behind, and River Radamus of the United States was fourth, 0.30 behind.

Radamus crossed the line in a deep crouch, just barely keeping it together as he lost control then spun out in the finish area. The American is in position for a career-best result, improving on his sixth-place finish at the season opener in Sölden, Austria.

The 23-year-old Radamus won three golds at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Updated : 2021-12-19 20:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests