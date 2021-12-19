Alexa
Five runners suffer heart attacks during Taipei Marathon

People with cardiovascular disease should skip marathons: Doctor

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/19 20:14
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cardiologists warned people with high blood pressure, high blood sugar, or with high levels of fats in their blood against participating in marathons after five runners suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) during the Taipei Marathon on Sunday (Dec. 19).

The Taipei Department of Sports said the five people had regained consciousness and recovered after treatment, CNA reported.

Chien Ding-kuo (簡定國), deputy director at the Department of Emergency Medicine, MacKay Memorial Hospital, said that the high number of OHCA cases might be associated with low temperatures in the early morning as well as under-training.

Chien reminded marathon runners to warm up before the event and to drink enough water during the run. He advised runners against finishing when they feel ill.

Taiwan Hypertension Society Secretary-General Wang Tsung-tao (王宗道) said that when runners gasp for air or experience chest distress, dizziness, or arrhythmia, they should quit the race. The runners should move slowly to where there are people to avoid collapsing where no one is around to help.

Wang was particularly concerned about runners with unhealthy blood vessels wearing inadequate clothing in the cold, which can lead to vascular constriction and heart attacks, according to the report. He suggested warming up in long-sleeved clothing and gradually removing heavier garments.

He also advised people who have had stents inserted in their coronary arteries or with a history of cardiovascular disease to skip marathons or even half-marathons.
