Calcium Sulfate Market Forecast to 2027 – Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

The Calcium Sulfate market is expected to grow with a substantial rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing utilization of calcium sulfate as a soil conditioner in the agriculture industry and as a coating agent in the paper industry.

Rising demand for calcium sulfate in building materials and the dental industry as casts or dental impression forming tool will enhance the global calcium sulfate market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the surge in the application of calcium sulfate in paints & coatings, and the pulp & paper industry will augment Calcium Sulfate market. Further, the rapidly growing population across the globe and increasing water consumption will give a push to the water treatment industry is which expected to fuel the growth of the Calcium Sulfate market.

Additionally, augmentation in demand for calcium sulfate as a drying agent in chemical laboratories, and as a colored pigment in paints will foster the global calcium sulfate market. Furthermore, growing uses of Calcium Sulfate as a surface sizing agent for papers in paperboard mills will boost the global calcium sulfate market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Calcium Sulfate market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Calcium Sulfate market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Calcium Sulfate market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Calcium Sulfate market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Dihydrate form of Calcium Sulfate market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

Based on form type, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented anhydrous, dihydrate, and hemihydrate. Dihydrate dominates the global Calcium Sulfate owing to its application in various industries such as building materials, as a desiccant, and in dentistry as an impression material.

Hemihydrate market is driven by rising in its applications as the construction of ceramics, masks, and pottery and employed in the production of plaster casts.

Construction and building materials industry expected to foremost industry for utilizing the applications of the Calcium Sulfate during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global Calcium Sulfate market segregated into construction and building materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, agriculture and animal feed, health & personal care, and others. Construction and building materials will lead the market due to its rise in its application for binding exterior and interior walls as well as for dry mortarless.

Food & Beverages industry is expected to fastest-growing market as a result of calcium sulfate act as calcium in bread, cereals, enriched flours, yeast foods, etc.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global Calcium Sulfate market during the anticipated period.

By geography, the Calcium Sulfate market categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the global Calcium Sulfate market over the forecast period on account of significant demand for Calcium Sulfate in construction, health, and Food & Beverages industry.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives in European countries.

Global Calcium Sulfate Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, USG Corporation, American Gypsum, Knauf, National Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain Group, Volma, LafargeHolcim, ACG Materials, Matanat A, Yoshino, GGI, Aytas Alci A.S, Gipsopolimer, Omid Semnan Gypsum, Diamond K Gypsum Company, Jonoub Gypsum, Al Watania Gypsum, BNBM Group, Shuanghua Gypsum, and Hubei Longyuan Gypsumy are the key players in manufacturing Calcium Sulfate.

