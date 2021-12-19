Taiwan in for strongest cold wave this season on Christmas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will be affected by precipitation associated with Typhoon Rai from Monday (Dec. 20) through Wednesday before it will have to brace for the arrival of the strongest cold air front so far this winter on Christmas, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that Typhoon Rai was located 1,400 kilometers southwest of Eluanbi as of 2 a.m. Sunday and would eventually head north by northwest.

When it turns north, its intensity will decrease, but the moisture of the typhoon will affect Taiwan from Monday through Wednesday, increasing the chances of rain across the country.

Heavy rain is expected for a wide swathe of the nation on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the moisture will move east. Rainfall is expected only in the northern and eastern parts of the country, while it will taper off in other areas.

On Thursday, occasional showers are still likely in the northern and eastern regions, with other areas set to see partly clear skies, according to the meteorologist.

Another wave of northeasterly winds will come on Friday, and the coldest air mass so far this season will arrive on Saturday and last until next Monday. Temperatures will drop to below 12 degrees Celsius, Wu added.