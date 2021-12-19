Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Light aircraft crash in Australia kills 2 children, 2 adults

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 14:56
Light aircraft crash in Australia kills 2 children, 2 adults

SYDNEY (AP) — Four people including two children died on Sunday after a light aircraft crashed into the sea near the coast of Australia’s Queensland state.

Police said the aircraft, a four-seater Rockwell, crashed off the end of a runway at Redcliffe, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the main city of Brisbane.

Divers recovered the bodies of two adults, including the 69-year-old male pilot, and two children from the upturned wreckage close to the shoreline, police Inspector Craig White told reporters.

White said the children's ages were not immediately available but they were younger than teenagers.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said his organization is investigating. He said early reports suggested that the crash occurred not long after takeoff.

Updated : 2021-12-19 16:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests