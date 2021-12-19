Alexa
Earlington leads San Diego over Northern Arizona 69-59

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 14:12
PHOENIX (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had 22 points and 11 rebounds as San Diego beat Northern Arizona 69-59 on Saturday night.

Bryce Monroe scored 11 points for the Toreros (7-5). Vladimir Pinchuk added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jalen Cone had 20 points for the Lumberjacks (4-7). Carson Towt added 17 points and Mason Stark scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 15:45 GMT+08:00

