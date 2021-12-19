Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wright guides CSU Northridge past Portland State 69-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 14:07
Wright guides CSU Northridge past Portland State 69-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atin Wright had a career-high 28 points as Cal State Northridge edged Portland State 69-66 on Saturday night.

Wright, who hit 12 of 13 foul shots, and Elijah Hardy both hit two free throws in the final 15 seconds to preserve the victory for the Matadors (4-6). Brendan Harrick finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Elijah Hardy added six rebounds.

Marlon Ruffin had 26 points for the Vikings (3-6). Ian Burke added 10 points, while James Jean-Marie had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 15:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests