Kenyan runners win Taipei Marathon 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kenyan runners Demeke Kasaw Biksegn and Alemtsehay Asefa Kasegn won the 2021 Taipei Marathon men's and women’s divisions, respectively, on Sunday (Dec. 19).

Biksegn finished with a time of two hours, 11 minutes, and 42 seconds; while Kasegn clocked two hours, 30 minutes, and 44 seconds, CNA reported.

Taipei City Government, the organizer of the event, had invited 12 elite international runners to participate in the marathon this year.

The fastest Taiwanese runner was Chou Ting-ing (周庭印), who finished in two hours, 23 minutes, and 13 seconds, which was his personal best. This year’s win was his third consecutive championship in the event's domestic race.

Meanwhile, Tsao Chun-yu (曹純玉) won the women’s domestic contest with a time of two hours, 33 minutes, and 51 seconds, which qualified her for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, the report said.



Chou Ting-ing (CNA photo)



Demeke Kasaw Biksegn (CNA photo)



Alemtsehay Asefa Kasegn (CNA photo)



(CNA photo)