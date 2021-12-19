TSMC unveils new high-performance computing N4X node

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new fabrication process — the N4X — was unveiled by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) this week, promising new capacities for high-performance computing (HPC) designs.

The new designs aim to deliver greater performance by enabling super high voltages for higher frequencies, according to an Anandtech report. The report notes the N4X could unlock even higher frequencies than the Taiwanese firm’s next-generation N3 process.

The new process is purported to reach drive voltages beyond 1.2Vs. This theoretically would enable Apple's M1 family SoC (System on a Chip) to increase its speed from the current 3.20 GHz to around 3.70 GHz or even higher, per Anandtech.

"HPC is now TSMC's fastest-growing business segment and we are proud to introduce N4X, the first in the ‘X’ lineage of our extreme performance semiconductor technologies," said Kevin Zhang (張曉強), senior vice president of business development at TSMC.

"The demands of the HPC segment are unrelenting, and TSMC has not only tailored our ‘X’ semiconductor technologies to unleash ultimate performance but has also combined it with our 3DFabric advanced packaging technologies to offer the best HPC platform,” he concludes.