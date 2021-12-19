Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC unveils new high-performance computing N4X node

New process promises to run at higher voltages

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/19 15:10
A manufacturing process at TSMC foundry. (TSMC photo)

A manufacturing process at TSMC foundry. (TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new fabrication process — the N4X — was unveiled by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) this week, promising new capacities for high-performance computing (HPC) designs.

The new designs aim to deliver greater performance by enabling super high voltages for higher frequencies, according to an Anandtech report. The report notes the N4X could unlock even higher frequencies than the Taiwanese firm’s next-generation N3 process.

The new process is purported to reach drive voltages beyond 1.2Vs. This theoretically would enable Apple's M1 family SoC (System on a Chip) to increase its speed from the current 3.20 GHz to around 3.70 GHz or even higher, per Anandtech.

"HPC is now TSMC's fastest-growing business segment and we are proud to introduce N4X, the first in the ‘X’ lineage of our extreme performance semiconductor technologies," said Kevin Zhang (張曉強), senior vice president of business development at TSMC.

"The demands of the HPC segment are unrelenting, and TSMC has not only tailored our ‘X’ semiconductor technologies to unleash ultimate performance but has also combined it with our 3DFabric advanced packaging technologies to offer the best HPC platform,” he concludes.
TSMC
semiconductor
N4X
Apple
new product

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan media sees Taiwan TSMC factory plans as a measure of success
Japan media sees Taiwan TSMC factory plans as a measure of success
2021/12/17 17:11
Intel CEO describes Taiwan as hub in semiconductor industry
Intel CEO describes Taiwan as hub in semiconductor industry
2021/12/15 15:10
Tech analyst says Intel CEO in Taiwan to pressure TSMC
Tech analyst says Intel CEO in Taiwan to pressure TSMC
2021/12/15 14:59
Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs will not meet with Intel boss
Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs will not meet with Intel boss
2021/12/13 17:37
Taiwan’s TSMC November sales third-highest in company history
Taiwan’s TSMC November sales third-highest in company history
2021/12/13 12:16

Updated : 2021-12-19 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests