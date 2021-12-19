Alexa
Taiwan reports six imported COVID cases, one death

Country announces zero local cases

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/19 14:22
(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 19) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19, six imported ones, and one death.

The six imported cases include three males and three females between the ages of 10 and 50. They arrived in Taiwan from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Vietnam, and Nigeria from Dec. 5-17.

The death announced Sunday was a Taiwanese man in his 60s who was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on May 24. He died on Dec. 1.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,805 confirmed cases, including 2,152 imported ones. As of Sunday, a total of 850 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, have succumbed to the disease.
