Beal has season-high 37 points, Wizards beat Jazz 109-103

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) high-fives fans after making a three-pointer in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Washingt... Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) high-fives fans after making a three-pointer in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots while contested by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half duri... Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots while contested by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) lines up a three-pointer in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, ... Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) lines up a three-pointer in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball up while guarded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and Washington Wizards forward D... Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball up while guarded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, center, in the second half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, in the second half during an NBA basketball game... Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, in the second half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bradley Beal scored a season-high 37 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a late 3-pointer to help the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Saturday night.

With Washington up 105-103, the Wizards’ Raul Neto won a jump ball with Mitchell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to play.

Neto had 15 points and a career-high seven rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 points to help the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak.

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 points and Rudy Gobert added 11 points, 19 rebounds and a season-high six blocks for Utah. The Jazz have lost on consecutive nights after winning eight straight.

The Jazz played without Mike Conley and often looked dysfunctional on offense without their point guard.

In a game devoid of much emotion most of the way, Mitchell bullied Neto on the block and scored late in the third quarter. The basket moved the Jazz in front for the first time in the second half, 73-72. Then he flexed and urged the crowd on.

After a timeout, Beal drove the lane and dunked and celebrated all the way down the court. Things got more intense from there.

TIP-INS

Wizards: In the third quarter, Beal fell awkwardly and stayed on the floor for a minute or so, holding his leg at the knee. After a timeout, he was back on the court and got an assist on the next play. … Even as Gobert piled up the blocks, Wizards were determined to get to the basket, points in the paint. … Washington, which led 84-80 going into the final period, is 12-1 this season when leading after three quarters.

Jazz: The Jazz had 16 turnovers that led to 18 Washington points. … Utah shot 7-for-14 from the line in the fourth quarter. …Jordan Clarkson made one of his 10 3-point attempts. … The Jazz made only one of their final six field goal attempts.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Continue their six-game road trip at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Jazz: Host the Charlotte Bobcats