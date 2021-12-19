Klingberg scores in OT to lift Stars past Blackhawks, 4-3

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot against Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey... Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot against Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) and defenseman Seth Jones (4) allow a goal by Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski during the first period of ... Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) and defenseman Seth Jones (4) allow a goal by Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period of an NHL hocke... Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero, right, is taken off the ice as teammate Joe Pavelski (16) looks on after a hit by Chicago Blackhawks right wing Brett... Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero, right, is taken off the ice as teammate Joe Pavelski (16) looks on after a hit by Chicago Blackhawks right wing Brett Connolly during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals and two assists, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots to help the Stars end a five-game losing streak that followed a franchise-record seven-game winning streak.

Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 35 saves. The Blackhawks have lost three of four (1-2-1).

In the extra period, Klingberg took a pass from Pavelski and beat Lankinen from the right faceoff circle for his first goal in 23 games this season.

Kubalik tipped in a shot by Brandon Hagel to tie the game 3-3 at 11:55 of the third period after a giveaway by the Stars' Roope Hintz.

Pavelski scored twice on the power play following a major penalty against Chicago’s Brett Connelly in the first period. Pavelski also assisted on Robertson's second-period goal that made it 3-1.

Connelly was penalized 3:02 into the game when he rode Stars center Tanner Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. In addition to five minutes for interference, Connelly received a game misconduct.

Pavelski's first goal came when his shot from the right faceoff circle went off defenseman Seth Jones's skate and past Lankinen at 5:16. Barely two minutes later, Pavelski tipped Hintz's shot in front of the net and into it.

Before the period ended, the Stars reported that Kero was “conscious, alert and responsive." He was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation.

DeBrincat celebrated his 24th birthday with his 17th goal of the season on a power play at 4:04 of the second period. His shot beat Oettinger on his 23rd birthday to pull the Blackhawks to 2-1.

Robertson and the Blackhawks' Dylan Strome traded goals 1:29 apart in the second period, which ended with the Stars holding a 3-2 lead.

NOTES: Dallas D Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup after missing a game because of a non-COVID illness. ... The Blackhawks killed a 5-on-3 Stars power play midway through the first period. ... Patrick Kane assisted on DeBrincat's goal. In 60 career games against the Stars, Kane has 70 points (30 goals, 40 assists). ... Kubalik has provided one point in each of his last six games against Dallas (four goals, two assists). ... The Stars had an 18-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period. ... Dallas appeared to take a 4-2 lead with three minutes left in the second period, but the ruling was that Stars D Ryan Suter put the puck in with his glove. ... Chicago and Dallas are scheduled to play their next game against the Panthers and Wild, whose game at Minnesota on Saturday was postponed because of an increase in COVID-19 incidents.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Start a three-game homestand on Tuesday against Carolina.

Stars: Host Minnesota on Monday in the second of three home games.