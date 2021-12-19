Alexa
Brown carries Murray State past Chattanooga 87-76

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 11:58
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had a career-high 33 points to lift Murray State to an 87-76 win over Chattanooga on Saturday night — giving the Racers their seventh straight victory.

Justice Hill had 18 points for Murray State (10-1). Trae Hannibal added 11 points. KJ Williams, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Racers, had eight points — all free throws — after missing all 13 of his shots.

Malachi Smith had a career-high 36 points for the Mocs (9-3). He added six rebounds. David Jean-Baptiste had 12 points and A.J. Caldwell added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

