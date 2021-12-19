Sanheim leads Flyers to overtime victory over Senators

Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Connauton (8) checks Ottawa Senators' Tyler Ennis along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday,... Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Connauton (8) checks Ottawa Senators' Tyler Ennis along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg looks for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday,... Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg looks for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton, right, celebrates his goal with Nick Holden during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia F... Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton, right, celebrates his goal with Nick Holden during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Ottawa Senators' Tyler Ennis, center, skates the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim, right, and Oskar Lindblom, rear, during the first peri... Ottawa Senators' Tyler Ennis, center, skates the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim, right, and Oskar Lindblom, rear, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, second from left, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, S... Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, second from left, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Giroux moved into a tie for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

Backup goalie Martin Jones started in place of Carter Hart, who missed the contest due to a non-COVID illness, and made 28 saves.

Artem Zub, Tim Stützle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 34 saves.

Sanheim netted the game-winner on a wrister from close range after being set up by Cam Atkinson in the 3-on-3 session.

Zub’s slap shot from the point through a screen in front gave the Senators a 3-2 lead with 6:17 left in regulation. Farabee, returning to Philadelphia’s lineup after a seven-game absence due to a shoulder injury, evened the score just 52 seconds later with an unlikely goal when he threw the puck toward the net from the side boards and it got past Forsberg.

Ottawa tied the game at 2 with the only two goals in the second. Stützle got the Senators on the board by shooting high over Jones’ right shoulder from a sharp angle 2:09 into the period. Formenton tied it with a short-handed tally 1:13 later after a turnover by Philadelphia defenseman Keith Yandle led to a breakaway.

The Senators also were dominating the physical play, with Brady Tkachuk delivering big hits on Lindblom and Scott Laughton during one shift early in the period. After Philadelphia’s Zack MacEwen and Dillon Heatherington fought in a spirited duel with nine minutes left in the period, the Flyers picked up their play. But Forsberg stopped several quality chances, especially during a Philadelphia power play late in the period to keep the game knotted at 2.

The Flyers played a strong first period and went to the dressing room ahead 2-0 after goals by Giroux and Lindblom.

Giroux matched Bill Barber’s career point total of 883 points with his 11th goal and team-leading 25th point of the season 4:19 into the contest. Lindblom beautifully set up the Flyers' captain with a backhanded pass from behind the net, and Giroux finished with a wrister from the slot that Forsberg never saw.

Lindblom got his third of the season on a slap shot from above the circle that deflected off Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot and past Forsberg.

The Senators couldn’t generate anything offensively in the early going and didn’t get their first shot on goal until there was 6:21 remaining in the first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Senators: D NIkita Zaitsev (lower body) will be out four weeks after being injured in the first period of Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He was replaced by Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Flyers: Max Willman and Morgan Frost didn’t play due to health and safety protocols. Frost missed his second full game after getting pulled in the first period of Tuesday’s 6-1 win over New Jersey.

UP NEXT

Senators: After their originally scheduled game against Boston on Sunday was postponed due to health and safety protocols involving the Bruins, will host St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Flyers: Host Washington on Tuesday night.