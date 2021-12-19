Alexa
Lewis leads E. Kentucky over N. Kentucky 81-68 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 11:01
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Curt Lewis had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky to an 81-68 overtime win over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Devontae Blanton's jumper with 16 seconds left in regulation forced the extra period and Cooper Robb scored seven of his team-high 19 points in overtime to lead Eastern Kentucky (7-6). Blanton added 16 points. Jannson Williams had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Marques Warrick had 22 points for the Norse (4-6). Bryson Langdon added 13 points. Trevon Faulkner had 11 points.

