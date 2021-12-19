Alexa
Former Razorback Iyiola leads Hofstra over No. 24 Arkansas

By KEVIN MCPHERSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/19 11:08
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The 24th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were not out to rack up style points against Hofstra on Saturday night. They were simply looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a win.

Hofstra instead walked away with an 89-81 win — their first in three tries against a ranked team this season.

Hofstra (7-5) was led by former Arkansas big man Abayomi Iyiola, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Razorbacks (9-2) failed to put their 22-point loss to Oklahoma a week ago behind them, and has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January 2021. JD Notae scored 20 points for Arkansas, and Chris Lykes had 19.

Hofstra led 40-32 at halftime, and didn't relinquish the lead in the second half.

Arkansas fell to 2-1 in its all-time series against Hofstra, which came in with two down-to-the-wire road losses against ranked teams in November — then-No. 15 Oklahoma and then-No. 20 Maryland.

UP NEXT

Hofstra: At Monmouth on Wednesday.

Arkansas: Hosts Elon on Tuesday before starting SEC conference play.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-19 12:42 GMT+08:00

