Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

4 killed, 2 wounded in gun attack on Mexico holiday party

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 09:40
4 killed, 2 wounded in gun attack on Mexico holiday party

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four men were killed in north-central Mexico Saturday when armed assailants burst into a home where a holiday-season party was being held and opened fire.

Prosecutors in the state of Guanajuato said two other men were wounded in the shooting. The attack occurred before dawn Saturday in the town of Cueramaro, near the border with Jalisco state.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive in the attack.

However, the Jalisco drug cartel has been fighting to take over territory in Guanajuato from local gangs. Guanajuato is a farming and industrial state with the highest number of homicides in Mexico.

Updated : 2021-12-19 11:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests