Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pridgett leads Jacksonville over Webber International 87-48

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 09:10
Pridgett leads Jacksonville over Webber International 87-48

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — George Pridgett had 12 points off the bench to lead Jacksonville to an 87-48 win over Webber International on Saturday.

Mike Marsh had 11 points for the Dolphins (7-3), who have won five straight at home. Jordan Davis added 10 points and six assists. Osayi Osifo had eight rebounds.

Jacksonville posted a season-high 22 assists.

Jacksonville dominated the first half and led 45-17 at the break. The Dolphins' 45 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Terrance Lakes had 11 points for the Warriors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests