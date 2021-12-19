Alexa
Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 08:49
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury.

Australian Open officials on Sunday confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery Jen.”

Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.

The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August.

Brady's withdrawal follows that of the world fourth-ranked player, Karolina Pliskova, who announced Thursday that she would not be coming to Australia due to a right hand injury sustained during a practice session.

Earlier this month, Canada's Bianca Andreescu said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns, while 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams said she would not travel downunder following 'advice from her medical team'.

Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men's draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

