Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dawson scores 15 to lead Texas St. past Paul Quinn 75-36

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 08:37
Dawson scores 15 to lead Texas St. past Paul Quinn 75-36

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Dylan Dawson came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Texas State to a 75-36 win over Paul Quinn on Saturday, the Bobcats' eighth consecutive victory.

Dawson shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Nighael Ceaser had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Texas State (9-2). Mason Harrell added 10 points. Caleb Asberry had seven rebounds.

The Tigers' 36 points on 22.2 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Texas State opponent this season. Additionally, the Bobcats swatted a season-high 14 blocks.

Anei Anei had seven rebounds for the Tigers. Spencer McElway added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 10:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests