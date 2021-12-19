Poly Auction (Xiamen)'s MetaPoly Inks Partnership With TRON Founder Justin Sun to Advance Crypto Art and Digital Culture

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 December 2021 - On December 18, MetaPoly, a digital art brand under Poly Auction (Xiamen), announced that it has inked a crypto art cooperation agreement with TRON Founder Justin Sun to jointly seek in-depth integration between traditional culture and crypto art. This partnership, intended to advance digital culture, has won support from a number of institutions.









Poly Xiamen will hold exhibitions and events themed on crypto and digital art simultaneously in Beijing and Xiamen on December 24; and will sponsor a special auction for metaverse and digital art on January 15 in 2022. Justin Sun will participate in all of these events as the co-producer.

The blockchain leader Justin Sun also has serious clout in the realm of top-notch art collections. Through clinching a myriad of artworks created both by art masters and emerging digital artists on major trading platforms, Justin has managed to build an empire incorporating art, investment, finance, and more. His collections include works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Beeple, and Pak, the latter two being the two most valuable crypto artists worldwide.

The alliance between MetaPoly and Justin Sun in crypto art will fully draw on the strengths of both sides to connect first-rate artists with blockchain, driving more world-class artworks to be recorded on chains and fueling the growth of the digitized culture.

MetaPoly is a top-notch digital art brand created by Poly Xiamen Auction with a focus on NFT digital artworks. It covers a gamut of businesses, including the auction, release, curation, and display of digital artworks, as well as the management of related assets. It will join hands with artists across the globe to present the future art world with an unprecedented aesthetic experience.

#TRON





