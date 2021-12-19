Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Edwards carries SC State past Tennessee St. 90-88 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 07:33
Edwards carries SC State past Tennessee St. 90-88 in OT

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rahsaan Edwards had 19 points to lead six South Carolina State players in double figures as the Bulldogs held on to beat Tennessee State 90-88 in overtime on Saturday.

Jemel Davis added 14 points for the Bulldogs with nine rebounds and three blocked shots, Antonio TJ Madlock and Cameron Jones each scored 13 and Omer Croskey 11. Madlock had a double-double also grabbing 10 rebounds and Jones grabbed six boards.

In rallying from 19 points down to force the extra session, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 19 points for the Tigers (4-7). Kassim Nicholson had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Kenny Cooper scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 09:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests