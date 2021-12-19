Alexa
Perry scores 23, lifts North Texas over Wichita State 62-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 07:19
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry tied his season high with 23 points as North Texas beat Wichita State 62-52 on Saturday.

Perry converted all 10 of his foul shots.

Thomas Bell had 13 points for the Mean Green (7-3), who notched their fifth straight victory. Abou Ousmane added 10 points.

Morris Udeze had 17 points for the Shockers (8-3). Craig Porter Jr. added 12 points.

Wichita State totaled a season-low 18 second-half points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

