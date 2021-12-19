Defense shines as Georgia Southern routs Covenant 85-51

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Elijah McCadden recorded 16 points as Georgia Southern romped past Covenant 85-51 on Saturday.

Kamari Brown added 16 points for the Eagles, who forced a season-high 24 turnovers, scoring 24 points off the miscues.

Andrei Savrasov had 11 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Southern (7-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Cam Bryant added 11 points.

Will Crumly had 10 points for the Division III Scots. Brady Palmer added 10 points. Chris Barnette had six rebounds.

