Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Schofield leads Dixie State past North Dakota 78-69

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 06:33
Schofield leads Dixie State past North Dakota 78-69

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 18 points as Dixie State defeated North Dakota 78-69 on Saturday.

The win was No. 300 Trailblazers coach Jon Judkins.

Noa Gonsalves had 12 points for Dixie State (7-5), which earned its sixth straight win. Cameron Gooden added 10 points.

Paul Bruns scored a season-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-9). Ethan Igbanugo added 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 08:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests