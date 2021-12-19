Alexa
Funk scores 22 to lead Bucknell over La Salle 82-70

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 06:14
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting as Bucknell defeated La Salle 82-70 on Saturday.

Xander Rice had 13 points for Bucknell (3-8). Andre Screen added 13 points and nine rebounds. Alex Timmerman had 12 points.

Jack Clark had 18 points for the Explorers (5-5). Khalil Brantley added 11 points. Josh Nickelberry and Jhamir Brickus each had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 08:07 GMT+08:00

