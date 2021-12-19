Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Holden leads Wright St. past Tennessee Tech 72-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 06:19
Holden leads Wright St. past Tennessee Tech 72-63

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State beat Tennessee Tech 72-63 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 17 points for the Raiders (3-7). Grant Basile added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Kenny White Jr. scored a career-high 24 points for the Golden Eagles (3-9). Mamoudou Diarra added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee Tech's two leading scorers — Jr. Clay and Keishawn Davidson — scored four and five points, respectively.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 08:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests