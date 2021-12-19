Alexa
Maine routs D-III New England University 86-50

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 06:10
ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Maine to an 86-50 win over New England University on Saturday.

Vukasin Masic had 11 points and 10 assists for Maine (3-6), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Novak Perovic added 10 points.

Alex Kravchuk had 17 points for the Division III Nor'easters. Drake Gavin added 12 points. Ric Castillo had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 08:06 GMT+08:00

