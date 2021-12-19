Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tennyson scores 19 to lead Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 57-53

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 05:44
Tennyson scores 19 to lead Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 57-53

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Trevian Tennyson registered 19 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi narrowly defeated Lamar 57-53 on Saturday.

Isaac Mushila had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Simeon Fryer added 11 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kasen Harrison had 14 points for the Cardinals (2-10). Jordyn Adams added 12 points. Valentin Catt had 11 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 07:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests