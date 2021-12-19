Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Loyer scores 24 to lead Davidson past Radford 74-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 05:29
Loyer scores 24 to lead Davidson past Radford 74-54

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer had 24 points as Davidson stretched its winning streak to seven games, routing Radford 74-54 on Saturday.

Michael Jones had 15 points for Davidson (8-2). Hyunjung Lee added 14 points. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points.

The Wildcats forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Shaquan Jules had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Bryan Hart added 12 points. Rashun Williams had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-19 07:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests