Henry scores 17 to lead Indiana St. past Alabama A&M 67-43

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 04:44
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Henry registered 17 points and six rebounds as Indiana State rolled past Alabama A&M 67-43 on Saturday.

Kailex Stephens had 13 points and seven rebounds for Indiana State (5-6). Zach Hobbs added 11 points. Xavier Bledson had seven points and 10 assists.

Cooper Neese had only four points despite leading the Sycamores in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game. He was 0 of 6 from behind the arc.

Garrett Hicks had 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-8), who have now lost eight games in a row. Cameron Tucker added seven rebounds.

Jalen Johnson, the Bulldogs' leading scorer at 15 points per game, was held to six.

