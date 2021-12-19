Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Titans activate OLB Bud Dupree before playing Pittsburgh

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 04:28
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, De...

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, De...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree available Sunday when they play his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans (9-4) activated Dupree off injured reserve on Saturday. They also elevated wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad for the game, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong is a COVID-replacement elevation. They also placed fullback Tory Carter on injured reserve.

Dupree left the Titans' win over New Orleans on Nov. 14 after playing only one snap with an abdominal injury, and he was put on injured reserve Nov. 20. The Titans designated him to return on Wednesday.

The linebacker was the Titans' top free agent signee this offseason. Dupree set a career-high with 11 1/2 sacks with Pittsburgh in 2019 and finished his career there with 39 1/2 sacks, 10th-most in Steelers' history. He was slowed at the start of this season recovering from the torn right ACL that ended his 2020 season.

This is the second straight week Tennessee has activated a key player off injured reserve. Last week, it was wide receiver Julio Jones. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (chest) could be the next on Thursday night when the Titans host San Francisco.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-19 06:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests