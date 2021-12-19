Alexa
English Summaries

2021/12/19 04:10
2021/12/19 04:10
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Leeds 1, Arsenal 4

Leeds: Raphinha (75).

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (16, 28), Bukayo Saka (42), Emile Smith-Rowe (84).

Halftime: 0-3.

England Championship Middlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 0

Middlesbrough: Andraz Sporar (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackburn 4, Birmingham 0

Blackburn: John Buckley (6), Reda Khadra (52), Ben Brereton (60, 79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Blackpool 3, Peterborough 1

Blackpool: Keshi Anderson (27), Sonny Carey (86), Jerry Yates (90).

Peterborough: Siriki Dembele (11).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 3

Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (2, 90).

Huddersfield: Duane Holmes (41), Danel Sinani (46), Danny Ward (55).

Halftime: 1-1.

Nottingham Forest 2, Hull 1

Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (55), Brennan Johnson (72).

Hull: Keane Lewis-Potter (43).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One Cambridge United 0, Rotherham 1

Rotherham: Daniel Barlaser (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Ipswich 1, Sunderland 1

Ipswich: James Norwood (45).

Sunderland: Nathan Broadhead (50).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 2, Wigan 3

Oxford United: Ryan Williams (33), Matty Taylor (59).

Wigan: Will Keane (8), Max Power (32), James McClean (86).

Halftime: 1-2.

Plymouth 1, Charlton 0

Plymouth: Kieran Agard (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

Shrewsbury 3, Cheltenham 1

Shrewsbury: Daniel Udoh (10, 48), David Davis (78).

Cheltenham: Andy Williams (16).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League Two Rochdale 3, Newport County 0

Rochdale: Jake Beesley (2, 72), Liam Kelly (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Salford 1, Stevenage 0

Salford: Jordan Turnbull (34).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sutton United 1, Harrogate Town 0

Sutton United: Donovan Wilson (30).

Halftime: 1-0.

Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0

Tranmere: Jay Spearing (58).

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Updated : 2021-12-19 05:30 GMT+08:00

