Barcelona's youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona's Gavi, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona... Barcelona's Gavi, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Elche at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.

Elche rallied with two goals early in the second half, but 19-year-old Nico González went off the bench to score the 85th-minute winner from a pass by Gavi.

Barcelona’s first win in four games across all competitions moved it to seventh place, still a distant 15 points from leader Real Madrid.

