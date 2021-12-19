Alexa
Shelton carries Youngstown St. past Westminster (PA) 83-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 03:45
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Chris Shelton came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Youngstown State to an 83-54 win over Division III Westminster (PA) on Saturday.

Dwayne Cohill had 12 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (7-3), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 12 points. Tevin Olison had 11 points.

Daniel Ritter had 13 points and six rebounds for the Titans. Tyler James added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

