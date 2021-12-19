Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tennessee-Memphis canceled due to COVID issues with Tigers

By Associated Press
2021/12/19 01:29
The Tennessee basketball team scrimmages after an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memp...
Tennessee basketball players shoot around after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on ...
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) sits on the bench after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis pro...
Tennessee basketball players walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis progr...
Tennessee basketball players and coaches stand around near the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the ...
A Tennessee band member looks back at the court as he leaves after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis ...
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots free throws on the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within t...

The Tennessee basketball team scrimmages after an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memp...

Tennessee basketball players shoot around after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on ...

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) sits on the bench after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis pro...

Tennessee basketball players walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis progr...

Tennessee basketball players and coaches stand around near the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the ...

A Tennessee band member looks back at the court as he leaves after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis ...

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots free throws on the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within t...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The men's basketball game between No. 18 Tennessee and Memphis was canceled about an hour before tipoff Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers' program.

The Volunteers had warmed up and were ready to play when the game was called off at 9:54 a.m. with several hundred fans already in attendance. Tipoff had been scheduled for 11 a.m.

Memphis players did not enter the arena. It was not clear exactly how many players were in the COVID-19 protocols.

The game was to be played in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, a midway point between the two programs' campuses.

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes decided to hold an intrasquad scrimmage for Vols fans in attendance. The pep band entered the floor and played “Rocky Top.”

Once the game was canceled, security didn't let anyone else in the arena, upsetting some Vols fans who wanted to watch the scrimmage.

The program tweeted an apology, saying: “When this tweet was sent, we were of the belief fans could still access the arena. That was not the case + we apologize for the confusion. Like you, we’re disappointed in today’s outcome. Y’all showed up in force. We hate to have lost an opportunity to play in front of #VolNation.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-19 03:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
China's Global Times chief loses job over Taiwan warmongering
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests